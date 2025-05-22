Top Digital Media Stocks To Research – May 19th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Sunrun, Rocket Companies, Digital Realty Trust, Hercules Capital, and Nexstar Media Group are the seven Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that create, distribute or monetize content across digital platforms—such as streaming services, social networks, online advertising networks, digital publishers and gaming studios. These firms generate revenue through subscriptions, advertising, licensing and partnerships, and investors typically evaluate them based on user engagement, subscriber growth and ad‐revenue trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.34. 7,278,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,320,019. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Adobe stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $419.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,232. Adobe has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $375.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.63. The company has a market cap of $178.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Sunrun stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,038,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,071,180. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.66.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,984,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,165. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 15.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.34 and a beta of 2.33.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,330. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.25. The company has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.41, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Hercules Capital (HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 612,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,021. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.04.

Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.58. The stock had a trading volume of 54,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,819. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $141.66 and a fifty-two week high of $191.86.

