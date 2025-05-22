Top Financial Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 19th

UnitedHealth Group, Discover Financial Services, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Coinbase Global, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are equity shares of companies operating in the financial services sector, including banks, insurance firms, brokerages and asset managers. By buying these stocks, investors gain ownership in businesses whose core activities involve lending, underwriting, investment management and payment processing. Their performance is often sensitive to changes in interest rates and broader economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded up $16.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $308.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,044,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,979,467. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $470.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Shares of DFS traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $197.76. 31,289,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,714. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $207.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DFS

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.59. 76,998,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,769,151. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average is $32.34. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $57.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

COIN stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $265.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,447,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,156,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.75. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $349.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 3.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

NYSE JPM traded down $2.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $265.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,391,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,631,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $737.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Read More