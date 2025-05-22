Top Value Stocks To Consider – May 20th

Discover Financial Services, D-Wave Quantum, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, iShares Bitcoin Trust, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Nebius Group are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that investors believe are trading for less than their intrinsic or book value, often reflected in low price-to-earnings (P/E) or price-to-book (P/B) ratios. These companies typically have stable cash flows, established business models, and may pay dividends. Investors buy value stocks expecting their market price to rise as the wider market recognizes their true worth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

NYSE:DFS traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.76. 31,289,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,714. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $207.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DFS

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE:QBTS traded up $4.09 on Tuesday, reaching $17.24. 275,545,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,232,508. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 0.90. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV traded up $6.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.80. 29,253,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,971,077. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $96.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.97. The stock had a trading volume of 34,846,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,610,332. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBIT

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.61. 64,025,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,992,938. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $57.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $265.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,764,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.55. The company has a market cap of $738.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Nebius Group (NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

NBIS traded up $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.13. 27,634,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,479,660. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -69.44 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71. Nebius Group has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $50.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NBIS

Read More