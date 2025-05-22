Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,743,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,913 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.23% of Travere Therapeutics worth $30,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $14,222,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,829,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TVTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 18,924 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $398,350.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,823,591.65. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,771 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $37,279.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,925.75. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,527 shares of company stock worth $473,814 over the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TVTX opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $25.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,636.87%. The business had revenue of $81.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

