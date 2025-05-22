TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,145,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,955 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of TTM Technologies worth $28,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 59.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 152,456 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $678,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,768,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 556,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $28.90 on Thursday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $648.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on TTM Technologies from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

In other news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 10,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,733.92. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 24,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $749,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,780. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,642 shares of company stock worth $1,651,737. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

