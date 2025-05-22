TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Price Target Raised to $60.00

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TXNM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho raised shares of TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE:TXNM opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.11. TXNM Energy has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $57.29.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $482.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.01 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TXNM Energy will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXNM. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $8,369,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,270,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $497,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

