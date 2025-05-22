Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of TSN stock opened at $56.30 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

