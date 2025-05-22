U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Receives $109.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USPH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of USPH opened at $77.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.49. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $62.77 and a 52 week high of $105.80.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $183.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 82.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $142,050.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at $588,564.48. The trade was a 19.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,084,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 839,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,459,000 after purchasing an additional 72,715 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 571,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,725,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 345,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,964,000 after buying an additional 84,878 shares during the period.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

