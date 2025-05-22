Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 75,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,969,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 287,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,976,000 after purchasing an additional 207,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,717,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Trading Down 2.0%

UNM opened at $80.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $84.48.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $4,099,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,637 shares in the company, valued at $80,402,427.63. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,600. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,000 shares of company stock worth $5,478,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

