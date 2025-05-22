Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,260 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of Victory Capital worth $31,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 110.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 52,191 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Victory Capital by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Victory Capital by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VCTR stock opened at $61.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.82 and a 12-month high of $73.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average of $62.84.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.38 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Victory Capital from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Victory Capital from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Victory Capital from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

