Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VIPS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Get Vipshop alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VIPS

Vipshop Price Performance

VIPS stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $17.94.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 7.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Vipshop’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 17.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,760,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,294 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 7.8% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,839,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,357,000 after buying an additional 1,148,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,961,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,060,000 after buying an additional 79,254 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Vipshop by 13.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,564,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,010,000 after buying an additional 1,456,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vipshop by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,330,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,731,000 after buying an additional 267,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.