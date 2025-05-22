Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Position Lifted by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDC. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Western Digital by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,252 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 75,874 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $548,354.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,481 shares in the company, valued at $29,178,129.39. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,616.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,575.36. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,494 shares of company stock worth $636,747. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Western Digital and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

Western Digital Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $49.49 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $81.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.30. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of ($1,465.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Western Digital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

