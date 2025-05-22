WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WSC stock opened at $27.17 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.57.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $559.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.51 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is currently 311.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $267,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 128,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,007.43. This trade represents a 8.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $3,330,168.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 626,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,908,178.14. The trade was a 14.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Read More

