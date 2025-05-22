WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,781 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $28,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WNS. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

WNS stock opened at $56.55 on Thursday. WNS has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.62 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

