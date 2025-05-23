1,077 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC

VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,077 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Apple accounts for about 0.2% of VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Drystone LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $201.36 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,507 shares of company stock valued at $42,694,080 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank downgraded Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.80.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

