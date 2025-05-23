1248 Management LLC Makes New $4.96 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,944 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.1% of 1248 Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $132.83 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.84.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

