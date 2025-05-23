14,814 Shares in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Acquired by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 18,655 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 311.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 129,936 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 429,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 309,239 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 410.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

RDY stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $996.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

