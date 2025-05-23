1,729 Shares in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Acquired by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VanEck Biotech ETF alerts:

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Performance

BBH stock opened at $146.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.47 and its 200 day moving average is $158.45. VanEck Biotech ETF has a one year low of $135.34 and a one year high of $183.64. The firm has a market cap of $334.43 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.85.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.