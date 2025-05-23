2,648 Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,442,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,332,000 after buying an additional 101,151 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,958,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,546,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,141,000 after acquiring an additional 511,905 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,370,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,752,000 after acquiring an additional 532,644 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,559,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,846,000 after acquiring an additional 69,940 shares during the period.

NYSE BFAM opened at $126.41 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.59 and a 1 year high of $141.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $665.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $125,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,446.64. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $311,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,708.18. This represents a 9.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $561,900. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

