27,446 Shares in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 399,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth $489,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 185,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAND opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 170.23 and a beta of 0.48. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $8.91.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

SAND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James set a $9.75 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

