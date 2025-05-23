3,190 Shares in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of GSEW stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.92. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.02.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

