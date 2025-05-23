3,406 Shares in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Bought by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEIC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

SEI Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $84.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $87.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $551.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 1,372 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $104,656.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,078,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,963,846.24. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $4,213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,645. This trade represents a 78.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,214 shares of company stock worth $13,925,963 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

