3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Holdings Raised by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,888 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,965 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.39% of 3D Systems worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,779 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,106 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,406 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,100 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 27,772 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DDD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on 3D Systems from $5.75 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

3D Systems Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:DDD opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.34. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $221.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.94.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

