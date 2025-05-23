4,269 Shares in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kemper by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,080,000 after buying an additional 28,807 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Kemper by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kemper by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMPR opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average is $65.34. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.57 and a fifty-two week high of $73.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kemper from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

