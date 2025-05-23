4,294 Shares in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC) Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the third quarter valued at $144,000. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 725,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,730,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Stock Performance

PALC stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.01. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $52.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (PALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in US large cap equities that allocates to multi-factor sub-indices based on relative strength. PALC was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

