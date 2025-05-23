98,947 Shares in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO) Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 98,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in South Bow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in South Bow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

South Bow Stock Performance

NYSE:SOBO opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03. South Bow Co. has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $27.60.

South Bow Announces Dividend

South Bow ( NYSE:SOBO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that South Bow Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. South Bow’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOBO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of South Bow in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. CIBC lowered shares of South Bow from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of South Bow in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of South Bow from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

South Bow Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

