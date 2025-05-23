AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,958 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $882,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter.

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SYFI opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65. AB Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $36.29.

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Company Profile

The AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (SYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of global fixed income securities, primarily with below investment grade ratings, of any maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than four years.

