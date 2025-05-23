Accredited Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Accredited Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,380 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,266,582,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.0%

Amazon.com stock opened at $203.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.89 and its 200-day moving average is $208.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,996 shares of company stock valued at $6,316,899. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

