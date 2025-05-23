ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APCB) Trading 0.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.07 and last traded at $29.07. 74,577 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 64,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

ActivePassive Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ActivePassive Core Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ActivePassive Core Bond ETF by 106.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 22,378 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ActivePassive Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

About ActivePassive Core Bond ETF

The ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (APCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that blends active and passive investment strategies. The fund seeks to provide current income with low volatility of principal APCB was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

