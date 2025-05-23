ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE) Trading 0.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.57 and last traded at $35.37. Approximately 97,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 114,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.

ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average is $35.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APUE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000.

About ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF

The ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (APUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Large Cap index. The fund blends an active and passive management approach to build its portfolio. The fund aims to optimize costs, tracking and potentially produce higher returns by shifting exposure between active and passive investments in the broad US equity market APUE was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

