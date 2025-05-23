Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stake Boosted by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 47,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $128.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $140.12.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $466.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

