Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Afya worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Afya by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Afya during the fourth quarter worth $829,000. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Afya by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 567,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 272,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Afya by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Afya alerts:

Afya Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.60. Afya Limited has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

Afya Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. Afya’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AFYA shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Afya in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Afya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFYA

Afya Company Profile

(Free Report)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.