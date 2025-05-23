ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter.

Get ALPS Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of ACES opened at $24.35 on Friday. ALPS Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.62 million, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.