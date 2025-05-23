Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Position in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 367,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 666,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 363,617 shares during the period. Rhino Investment Partners Inc acquired a new position in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,849,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 2,346.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 287,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 276,161 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,930,000. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 527,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after buying an additional 229,932 shares in the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06. The firm has a market cap of $531.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.70. Alerus Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $24.41.

Alerus Financial Announces Dividend

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.20 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALRS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Alerus Financial Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

