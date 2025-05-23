Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,369 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bancorp by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Bancorp by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Bancorp by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TBBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Bancorp Price Performance

TBBK stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.31. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $175.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.88 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 27.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

