Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Group One Trading LLC

Group One Trading LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 178.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $507.83 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.74 and a 52 week high of $582.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $481.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.30. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMP. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.13.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

