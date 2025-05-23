AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,379 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 550,427 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 381.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 235,067 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 887,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,222,000 after buying an additional 217,643 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 301,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 196,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 256,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 191,471 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE AMN opened at $21.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.09. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $70.07. The firm has a market cap of $830.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.26. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $689.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.