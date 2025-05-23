Analysts Set Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Target Price at $74.33

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Progress Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Progress Software stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Progress Software has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $70.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day moving average is $60.81.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $238.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 1,428 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $83,209.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 703 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $39,571.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $468,163.93. This trade represents a 7.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 893.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

