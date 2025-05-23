Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.07. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.86 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 700,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,931.92. The trade was a 1.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,120. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

