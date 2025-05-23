Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Arbuthnot Banking Group stock opened at GBX 953.33 ($12.80) on Thursday. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 830 ($11.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,040 ($13.96). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 913.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 905.52. The company has a market capitalization of £154.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00.
Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 152.30 ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Arbuthnot Banking Group had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 12.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arbuthnot Banking Group will post 169.2518248 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.
