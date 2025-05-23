Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Arbuthnot Banking Group stock opened at GBX 953.33 ($12.80) on Thursday. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 830 ($11.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,040 ($13.96). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 913.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 905.52. The company has a market capitalization of £154.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 152.30 ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Arbuthnot Banking Group had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 12.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arbuthnot Banking Group will post 169.2518248 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 69.75 ($0.94) per share. This is an increase from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $40.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

