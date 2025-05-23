Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 687.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlanta Braves news, EVP Deretta C. Rhodes sold 767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $31,423.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,498.64. This trade represents a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 2,760 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.99 per share, with a total value of $115,892.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 214,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,814.82. This trade represents a 1.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 122,632 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,723 over the last three months. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $40.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

