Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.07 and traded as high as $40.54. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares last traded at $40.38, with a volume of 107,722 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Up 1.3%

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $77.95 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the fourth quarter worth $1,603,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 19.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

