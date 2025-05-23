Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83,164 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in RadNet were worth $12,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in RadNet by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in RadNet by 377.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in RadNet by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDNT opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -810.88 and a beta of 1.46. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $93.65.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $477.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $50,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,867.40. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $332,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,950,980. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,447 shares of company stock worth $2,433,550. 5.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of RadNet from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

