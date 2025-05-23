Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 680,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,504 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACAD shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,887.50. The trade was a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $89,673.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,756.85. The trade was a 21.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,994 shares of company stock valued at $453,131. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $21.55 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $244.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

