Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,405,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,008,988 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $11,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 32,627,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906,210 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 18,743,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,499 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 11,421,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,394 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,556,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,611,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,431 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 4.0%

KOS opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $752.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $290.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.23 million. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 12.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.93.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

