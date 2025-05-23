Bearing Point Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.5% of Bearing Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $980,959.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,150 shares in the company, valued at $105,426,457.50. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,996 shares of company stock worth $6,316,899. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $203.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

