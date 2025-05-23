BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) Trading Down 5% – Here’s Why

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 24,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 273,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

BioNexus Gene Lab Trading Down 5.0%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11.

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BioNexus Gene Lab had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 10.17%.

BioNexus Gene Lab Company Profile

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, sells chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. The company offers chemical raw material products, which include Polyester Resin SHCP 268, a thixotropic, quick-curing unsaturated polyester resin suitable as a general-purpose resin; Polyester Resin 9509, a general-purpose material used in production of marine boats and water slides; and Polyester Resin 2802 used as a component in the pultrusion process by certain manufacturers.

