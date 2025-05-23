BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments Acquires Shares of 533,680 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 533,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $118,047,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.2% of BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $203.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,664,732.58. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,996 shares of company stock valued at $6,316,899. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

