BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 57,319 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 756.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,319 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Quanterix were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Quanterix by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QTRX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs cut Quanterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanterix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Quanterix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. The company has a market cap of $187.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.12. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $19.18.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.16. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $30.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

