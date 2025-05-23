BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires Shares of 104,001 Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,019,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 861,150 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,241,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after buying an additional 944,631 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 41,298 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a market cap of $254.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.56. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Health Catalyst

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 16,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $76,397.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,450. This trade represents a 7.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Benjamin Landry sold 13,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $62,912.85. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 160,437 shares in the company, valued at $729,988.35. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,147 shares of company stock worth $182,284. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.